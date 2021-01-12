CFO4Life Group LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 114.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,649 shares during the period. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 307,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 372,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,827,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,909,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000.

BATS NEAR traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,046 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.11. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

