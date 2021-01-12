$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PPL’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.62. PPL posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that PPL will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PPL.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on PPL. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.54.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in PPL by 363.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,386,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,716,000 after buying an additional 1,087,116 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in PPL during the third quarter worth approximately $14,056,000. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,191,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,842,000 after purchasing an additional 470,920 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in PPL by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,322,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,405,000 after buying an additional 291,204 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in PPL by 13,101.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 164,683 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPL traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.55. 66,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,091,294. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. PPL has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $36.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PPL (PPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.