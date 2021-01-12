JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Purchased by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 361.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,372 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF accounts for about 1.5% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC owned 20.02% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,568,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 325.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 220,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,267,000 after buying an additional 169,002 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 500.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 168,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after buying an additional 140,042 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 138,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after buying an additional 88,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,481,000.

JMST stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,612. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.01. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.04 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16.

