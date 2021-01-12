First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) is CFO4Life Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,674 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises 3.3% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. CFO4Life Group LLC owned 0.24% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $11,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,182,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,173,000 after purchasing an additional 631,987 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,654,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,442 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 36.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,168,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,368,000 after buying an additional 1,122,524 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 44.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,806,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,430,000 after purchasing an additional 556,997 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,708,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,023,000 after buying an additional 162,077 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,472. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.91 and its 200 day moving average is $55.06. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.38 and a 52-week high of $58.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $8.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.28%.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.