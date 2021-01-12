Bremer Bank National Association Grows Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,059,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 10,938 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $2,508,083.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 25,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,481. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $127,264,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,731,766 shares of company stock worth $158,408,073 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $259.00. The stock had a trading volume of 19,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,846. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.69. The company has a market capitalization of $170.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.07.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

