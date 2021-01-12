SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 177,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,197,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 168,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,254,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 134,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,582,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 119,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $5.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $446.42. 27,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,542. The company has a fifty day moving average of $414.27 and a 200-day moving average of $365.03. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $443.29.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

