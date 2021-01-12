Bremer Bank National Association Trims Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Anthem were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANTM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Anthem by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Anthem by 5.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its position in Anthem by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 52,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho raised their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.17.

ANTM stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $337.19. The company had a trading volume of 16,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,600. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $340.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $315.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $83.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,024,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

