Pacific Financial Group Inc. Has $8.04 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 7.1% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $380.70. 68,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,761,093. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $382.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $370.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

