Pacific Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $70,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.12. 12,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,695. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.11 and a 200 day moving average of $219.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $244.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

