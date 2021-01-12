Bremer Bank National Association Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,929 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 1,985.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,171,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,910 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Masco by 29.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,849,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,229,000 after purchasing an additional 877,006 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 153.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,350,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,463,000 after purchasing an additional 816,792 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 2,321.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 642,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,425,000 after purchasing an additional 616,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,819,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,092,676,000 after buying an additional 432,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.34.

In related news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $123,692.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Donald R. Parfet sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $205,946.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,533.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,066 shares of company stock worth $493,379 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.22. 27,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,948,133. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.15. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $60.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. Equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

