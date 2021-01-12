Pacific Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,310 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 180.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 124,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 80,118 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,392,000 after acquiring an additional 44,391 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 18,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter worth $276,000.

Shares of BATS ITB traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.18. 2,027,640 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.13 and its 200 day moving average is $53.96. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

