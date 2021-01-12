Bremer Bank National Association Acquires 267 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bremer Bank National Association lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,230,000 after buying an additional 3,404,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,242,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,048 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,809 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,306,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,383,000 after purchasing an additional 424,155 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 12.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,361,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $20,264,000. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. UBS Group upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.65.

Shares of KO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.04. 223,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,143,254. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.86. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

