SYNNEX Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SNX)

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 1,479 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,450% compared to the average daily volume of 58 put options.

In related news, insider Michael Urban sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $51,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,513.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total value of $665,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,733.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,153 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,059 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 39.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 61.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 13,253 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 25.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.29.

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $87.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $89.86.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SYNNEX will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.