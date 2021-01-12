Wedbush Increases NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Price Target to $159.00

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $110.00 to $159.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NVCR. BidaskClub cut shares of NovoCure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.67.

NovoCure stock traded up $4.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.14. 11,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,122. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 916.57 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.03 and a 200 day moving average of $109.91. NovoCure has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $179.62.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.02 million. NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NovoCure will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ely Benaim sold 2,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $389,267.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,628.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 230 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $27,004.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,212 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,550.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,124 shares of company stock valued at $33,555,227 over the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in NovoCure by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 25.0% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in NovoCure by 1,923.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

