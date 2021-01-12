EBCoin (EBC) Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One EBCoin token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EBCoin has a market capitalization of $959,949.69 and $4.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EBCoin has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EBCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00042132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005358 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00043277 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,514.44 or 0.04369116 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $122.61 or 0.00353712 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00013782 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

EBCoin Token Profile

EBC is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io

EBCoin Token Trading

EBCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.