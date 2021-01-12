HedgeTrade Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 12th. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $147.69 million and $245,573.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002456 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001363 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000428 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000194 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00019548 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 339,231,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

HedgeTrade can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

