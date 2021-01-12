PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Trading Up 68.2% Over Last 7 Days

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded up 17.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. PhoenixDAO has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $73,147.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PhoenixDAO token can currently be purchased for $0.0302 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded up 68.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00023827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00112088 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00065494 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00258399 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 91.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00062211 BTC.

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,897,139 tokens. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io

PhoenixDAO Token Trading

PhoenixDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

