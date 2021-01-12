HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 12th. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $147.69 million and approximately $245,573.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002456 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001363 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000428 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000194 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00019548 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 339,231,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

