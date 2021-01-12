Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,842 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 9,915 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HAL. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 66.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 88.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,965 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 1,960.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HAL. Cowen raised their target price on Halliburton from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Halliburton from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $988,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,320.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Insiders sold a total of 56,463 shares of company stock worth $1,126,388 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HAL traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.94. 289,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,394,148. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $24.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average is $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. Halliburton’s revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

