TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Has $2.13 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 1.2% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. 140166 raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.11.

Shares of TXN traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.02. 44,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,903,456. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $172.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.94. The firm has a market cap of $158.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

