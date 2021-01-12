Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.75, for a total value of $10,136,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,697,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,940,704,852.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 524,958 shares of company stock valued at $167,058,606 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Mastercard from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.61.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $6.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $341.46. 91,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,411,726. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.68. The firm has a market cap of $340.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

