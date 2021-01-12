Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.46. Sabra Health Care REIT posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sabra Health Care REIT.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 21.00%.

Several research firms have commented on SBRA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

SBRA stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.91. 7,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,415. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $22.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.38.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Read More: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.