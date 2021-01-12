TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Sells 2,342 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in MSCI by 235.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in MSCI during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in MSCI by 81.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $391.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $398.44.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $452.62. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,317. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.65 and a 52-week high of $455.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $427.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 67.68 and a beta of 0.90.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $425.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.48 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,170,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.17, for a total transaction of $1,060,425.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,859 shares in the company, valued at $114,890,262.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $2,401,025 over the last quarter. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

