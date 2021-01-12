Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) is TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line makes up approximately 1.5% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $201.00. 3,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,569. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.80 and a 1 year high of $213.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.53 and its 200 day moving average is $192.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.43.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

