-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Rigel Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 37.85%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RIGL shares. BidaskClub downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.19.

RIGL stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.38. The company had a trading volume of 56,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.16 million, a PE ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 80.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

