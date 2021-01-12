Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 363.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,361,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,369,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.06. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.31.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

