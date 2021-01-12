Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) Shares Sold by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,840 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. owned 0.17% of Oasis Midstream Partners worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 624,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 127,702 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 18.3% during the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 315,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 48,818 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 12.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 39,403 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on OMP. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.

Shares of OMP traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,746. The stock has a market cap of $459.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.25 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $17.62.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $84.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with subsidiaires, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

