Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 3,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.07.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:EMR traded up $1.45 on Tuesday, hitting $84.07. 74,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,508,031. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.90 and a 200-day moving average of $70.33. The stock has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $83.17.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

