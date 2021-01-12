Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PH. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 264,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 50.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 334,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,700,000 after purchasing an additional 112,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PH. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.21.

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $4.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $288.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,164. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $286.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $272.71 and a 200-day moving average of $222.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Candy M. Obourn sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total transaction of $299,673.66. Also, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total transaction of $966,312.96. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,173 shares of company stock worth $9,161,621. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

