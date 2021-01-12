Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) PT Raised to $50.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) had its target price raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RXN. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.

Shares of NYSE:RXN traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.40. 18,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,887. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.01 and its 200-day moving average is $32.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.45. Rexnord has a one year low of $18.87 and a one year high of $49.08.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Rexnord had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.86 million. On average, analysts forecast that Rexnord will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 33,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $1,161,020.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 110,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 13,439 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $469,289.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,288 shares of company stock valued at $2,505,311. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Rexnord by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Rexnord by 27.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 275,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 60,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

