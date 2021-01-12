Albert D Mason Inc. Sells 20 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Albert D Mason Inc. reduced its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. The Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 1.6% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $732.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,718. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $758.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $726.73 and its 200-day moving average is $681.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total transaction of $14,933,173.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,978,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total transaction of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,034,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. CSFB lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.67.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

