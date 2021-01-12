American Graphite Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGIN) Short Interest Update

American Graphite Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGIN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 87.2% from the December 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 680,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of AGIN remained flat at $$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday. 328,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,769. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. American Graphite Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.

American Graphite Technologies Company Profile

American Graphite Technologies, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of graphite and graphene mineral properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Lac Rouge graphite property, which consists of 84 mineral claims covering an area of 4,982 hectares of land located near the town of Mont-Laurier in southern Quebec.

