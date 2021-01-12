Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 96.1% from the December 15th total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Amex Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

AMXEF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.69. 76,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,899. Amex Exploration has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $3.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.62.

Amex Exploration Inc, a mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold and base metal projects in Canada. It holds interests in the Perron gold project that consists of 116 mining claims covering an area of 4,518 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The company also holds 100% interests in the Cameron property which, consists of 13 mining claims covering an area of 731 hectares; Madeleine West property consisting of 11 mining claims covering an area of 617 hectares; Madeleine East property, which consists of 3 mining claims covering an area of 168 hectares; and Pusticamica property consisting of 46 mining claims covering an area of 2,600 hectares situated in Lebel-sur-QuÃ©villon, Quebec.

