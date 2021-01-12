Alpha Bank A.E. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Short Interest Down 73.0% in December

Alpha Bank A.E. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a decline of 73.0% from the December 15th total of 156,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ALBKY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.28. 499,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,492. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21. Alpha Bank A.E. has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.53.

Alpha Bank A.E. Company Profile

Alpha Bank A.E., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

