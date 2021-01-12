Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kura Sushi USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

KRUS stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.91. 877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.09 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.25. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.59.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 38.43% and a negative return on equity of 31.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 599,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 88,790 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 115.0% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 156,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 83,838 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter valued at $1,413,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,136,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 4,968.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 46,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

