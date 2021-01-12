Morgan Stanley Increases International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target to $44.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 15.81% from the company’s previous close.

IP has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.22.

IP traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $52.26. The company had a trading volume of 9,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.34. International Paper has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $53.39.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $359,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $1,449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,825 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

