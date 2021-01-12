Morgan Stanley Increases International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target to $44.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its target price upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 15.81% from the company’s previous close.
IP has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.22.
IP traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $52.26. The company had a trading volume of 9,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.34. International Paper has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $53.39.
In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $359,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $1,449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,825 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.
About International Paper
International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.
See Also: Market Timing
Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.