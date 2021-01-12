Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 362,600 shares, an increase of 341.1% from the December 15th total of 82,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,414,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLDFF remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 776,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,565. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02. Golden Leaf has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.03.

About Golden Leaf

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis oil and flower products in the United States. It offers its products under the Private Stash, Jackpot, Chalice, Golden, RXO, and Elysium Fields brands. The company also engages in the ownership, administration, and leasing of real estate and intellectual property, and capital equipment, as well as industrial hemp processing activities.

