Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) (LON:STAF) Shares Gap Down to $72.80

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) (LON:STAF) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $72.80, but opened at $70.10. Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) shares last traded at $69.42, with a volume of 651,578 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.52) price target on shares of Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of £49.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 43.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 31.95.

About Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) (LON:STAF)

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. It provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.