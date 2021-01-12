Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) (LON:STAF) Shares Gap Down to $72.80

Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) (LON:STAF) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $72.80, but opened at $70.10. Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) shares last traded at $69.42, with a volume of 651,578 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.52) price target on shares of Staffline Group plc (STAF.L) in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of £49.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 43.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 31.95.

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. It provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

