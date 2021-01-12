T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.92.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $157.66. The stock had a trading volume of 9,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,480. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.77. The company has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $158.94.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.61%.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,317,347.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,495,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

