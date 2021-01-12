DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised DSV Panalpina A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, October 30th.

OTCMKTS:DSDVY traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.71. The stock had a trading volume of 38,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,718. The stock has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 12-month low of $32.03 and a 12-month high of $89.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.34.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. DSV Panalpina A/S had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 3.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DSV Panalpina A/S will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and sea-air freight services; standard sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

