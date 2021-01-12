Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Raised to Neutral at Smith Barney Citigroup

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) was upgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SIG has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Shares of NYSE:SIG traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.79. 20,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,830. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 2.67.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.77. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 388.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after buying an additional 240,670 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 484,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after buying an additional 86,586 shares during the period.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

