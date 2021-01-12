Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.29. Darling Ingredients posted earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 70.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Darling Ingredients.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.17. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $850.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, CSFB started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

DAR stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $67.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.31.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 30,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $1,365,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,740 shares in the company, valued at $40,446,557.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 19,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $924,219.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,442,138.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,496 shares of company stock worth $6,490,284 over the last three months. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after acquiring an additional 118,209 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 229,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Finally, Hartree Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 367.9% in the third quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 80,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darling Ingredients (DAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.