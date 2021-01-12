DeFiner Hits 24 Hour Volume of $178,991.00 (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One DeFiner token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000458 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DeFiner has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar. DeFiner has a total market cap of $570,410.69 and $178,991.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00024093 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00112366 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00263325 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00065789 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 70.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00062801 BTC.

DeFiner Profile

DeFiner launched on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,661,953 tokens. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeFiner is definer.org

Buying and Selling DeFiner

DeFiner can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiner should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFiner using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

