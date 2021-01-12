Bitrue Coin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.60 Million (BTR)

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One Bitrue Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges. Bitrue Coin has a total market cap of $2.98 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitrue Coin has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitrue Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00042182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00042437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.59 or 0.04205788 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.29 or 0.00344810 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00013902 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bitrue Coin Coin Profile

BTR is a coin. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 870,407,097 coins and its circulating supply is 80,519,128 coins. The official message board for Bitrue Coin is medium.com/@bitrue . The official website for Bitrue Coin is www.bitrue.com . Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The architecture of Bither is designed to minimize the computational resources required for safeguarding the network, by doing so, a portion of the computing power, by the miners’ choice and in a democratic way can be driven towards scientific projects that are in need of computing power to process big data. Bither works with “Proof of Work” (PoW), as its consensus algorithm, though with a different architecture and distinct functions compared to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many other similar networks. Bither’s innovation is in its calculation of network hash rate and automatic separation of computing power by using trusted master nodes. Through a hybrid method, these masternodes are defined and implemented in high numbers. Moreover, each master node's information is compared to other master nodes and there is automatic and precise supervision over the accuracy of the computations and their orders. “

Bitrue Coin Coin Trading

Bitrue Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitrue Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitrue Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitrue Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitrue Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.