AS Roma Fan Token Price Down 53.5% Over Last Week (ASR)

AS Roma Fan Token (CURRENCY:ASR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One AS Roma Fan Token token can now be bought for approximately $2.99 or 0.00008800 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AS Roma Fan Token has traded down 53.5% against the dollar. AS Roma Fan Token has a market capitalization of $3.65 million and $2.57 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00024093 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00112366 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00263325 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00065789 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 70.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00062801 BTC.

About AS Roma Fan Token

AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,220,010 tokens. The official website for AS Roma Fan Token is www.socios.com/asroma . AS Roma Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

Buying and Selling AS Roma Fan Token

AS Roma Fan Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AS Roma Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AS Roma Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AS Roma Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

