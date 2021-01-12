Bénéteau (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Upgraded to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

Bénéteau (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) was upgraded by Oddo Bhf from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Bénéteau in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Bénéteau alerts:

BTEAF remained flat at $$11.00 during trading on Tuesday. Bénéteau has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

BÃ©nÃ©teau SA designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally. It provides boats under Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Prestige, Monte Carlo Yachts, CNB, Four Winns, Glastron, Scarab, WellCraft, EXCESS, and Delphia brand names; leisure homes under IRM, O'HARA, and Coco Sweet brand names, as well as services under bandofbaots.com, a community services platform; and lease purchase, credit, and insurance under SGB Finance.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Bénéteau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bénéteau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.