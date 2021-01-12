Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.33.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

In related news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $93,703.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,585. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.51. The stock had a trading volume of 380 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,232. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $41.25 and a 1-year high of $75.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.51.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.