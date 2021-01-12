Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Earns Neutral Rating from Sidoti

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Sidoti in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

BHE traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,634. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.26. Benchmark Electronics has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $37.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,422.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Benchmark Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $525.95 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the third quarter valued at $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 184.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 61.1% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 70.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

