Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.19.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st.

Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.11. The stock had a trading volume of 9,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,713. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.02.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

