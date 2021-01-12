Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.53.

WELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

In related news, Director Philip L. Hawkins purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.94 per share, with a total value of $105,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,627.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 2.2% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 10,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welltower stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.21. The stock had a trading volume of 13,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $89.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.93.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

